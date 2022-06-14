ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Coddled cats are more likely to tear up your couch: study

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoWHP_0gAoG4gM00

If you really love your cat, consider an investment in anti-scratch cat tape for your upholstered furniture, a new study suggests.

Frayed furniture is endemic to households where cats reign. Now, a team of veterinary psychologists believe that tolerance for this type of “unacceptable behavior” could be a sign of a strong human-feline bond.

“Unexpectedly, in our study, cats with the behavior of scratching furniture or destroying objects were associated with a higher emotional closeness level with the owner,” they claimed, in a new report published in the May 2022 issue of the Journal of Veterinary Behavior, per the Daily Mail .

Researchers at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state, set out to asses the “Brazilian perspective” on menacing cats.

“Evidence supports that cats’ behavior influences the level of emotional closeness between the animals and the owners,” they wrote, which has been known to result in “neglecting, mistreating, or abandoning the animal.”

Paradoxically, however, they found that “owners of cats that do not scratch the furniture had a lower level of emotional closeness compared to those reporting this inappropriate behavior.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TomF8_0gAoG4gM00
If cats were people, they’d probably be psychopaths, scientists say

Their survey of 500 cat owners — 90% of them women — moreover showed “no association” between parents’ affection for their pet and the animal’s tendency toward “aggression, excessive vocalization, or inappropriate elimination.” This indicated that feline exploits have no bearing on how much love is shared between them.

Alternatively, other direct indicators of intense bonding included frequent visits to the vet or the presence of other pets in the home, and was evident in those who “[attribute] more characteristics” to their cat. In other words, owners who can describe their cat’s personality in-depth.

Researchers believe the “surprising” correlation indicates that clawing at couches is considered an “expected and tolerable” cat habit by those who love them most.

Comments / 0

Related
pawmypets.com

Little Dog Trapped In Tar Kept Barking Until Somebody Heard Him

Workers in the Polish town of Suwaki heard something that alarmed them. A canine was barking continuously from a remote, wooded area in the distance, as if asking for help. Fortunately, the workers chose to pay attention to the screams, following the sound till it brought them here:. A dog...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Owners#Couches#The Daily Mail#Brazilian
heavenofanimals.com

Meet Alice, An Adopted Cat With The World’s Most Beautiful Marble Fur

Meet Alice, the adopted cat to whom the word “beautiful” simply doesn’t do justice. Just look at her posing in all of her royal fluffiness and glory – she’s the queen!. The 6-year-old Persian mix is very picky with her food and personal space. “She...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Horse’s Response to Realizing Mom Left His Side Is Too Sweet to Miss

We all know a mama's boy (or maybe even are one), but this sweet foal takes attachment to a whole new level. When @katievanslyke noticed that Johnny, a colt who's attached to his mom at the hip, had been left behind while she grazes elsewhere, she just knew she had to film. And we're so glad she did!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
heavenofanimals.com

Meet Ippo, The Adorable Zonkey Who is Half Zebra, Half Donkey

This is Ippo the zonkey, a lovely two-for-one hybrid of the zebra and the donkey. Ippo was born just four months ago at an animal reserve in Florence, Italy. Her parents’ unusual tryst occurred when her father, Martin the zebra, jumped the fence at his enclosure and entered an enclosure housing endangered Amiata donkeys. In the enclosure, Martin met Giada and, twelve months later, little Ippo was born!
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Kitten Recovering After Being Found with Nose and Mouth Superglued

A kitten was found in a Tennessee apartment with her mouth and nose superglued in late May, and the kitten, now named Haven, is finally recovering. Carter County Animal Shelter worked to remove the glue from her mouth so she could eat and breathe. Some of the glue is still stuck on poor Haven’s nose, but the kitten is finally able to eat and has come a long way since she was first rescued. The shelter believes that eventually, the glue will come off.
TENNESSEE STATE
dailyphew.com

Teary-Eyed Baby Fox Chases Couple In The Woods Begging For Help

Everything looks unpleasant and tough to overcome for a newborn who has just arrived in the world if it weren’t for his mother’s care. That is why, when these helpless creatures, regardless of species, are abandoned as orphans, our hearts tremble. A forlorn and desperate newborn fox, just...
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Rescue dog known for his hilarious agility runs changed his owner’s life

When Tess Eagle Swan adopted a rescue puppy from Transylvania in 2014, she hoped they’d develop a special bond. The United Kingdom resident named the pup Kratu (a Sanskrit word for “strength” pronounced “KRAY-too”) and started training him with rewards like treats and — since he’s a bit of a clown — laughter.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat Patiently Waiting by the Window for His Squirrel Friend Is Just Too Cute

Most cats will chase squirrels or downright ignore them, but one furry feline is ready to break the friendship barrier. TikTok pet dad @sethstannard shared this cute clip of his kitty named Triton (his doggy brother is named Poseidon!) waiting patiently for his backyard bestie to come to visit. In...
ANIMALS
animalfair.com

The 10 Most Hilarious Dog Breeds In The World!

Have you ever met a really funny dog? A dog that just seems to know how to make people laugh and tends to get joy from that, so it just keep doing it? Sometimes, a dog has funny mannerisms. Sometimes, a dog just has a lot of character and knows how to show that. With some dogs, it can just mean being energetic and always happy that makes people laugh but with others they can be funny or strange looking as well!
PETS
One Green Planet

Undercover Investigator Bonds with Playful Monkeys in Lab

An undercover investigator from The Humane Society of the United States was employed at Inotiv, an animal testing laboratory in Indiana, from August 2021 to March 2022. While there, he developed a unique relationship with two very playful primates, Ziggy and Chloe. Source: The Humane Society of the United States/Youtube.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy