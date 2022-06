BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that Dr. Debra Brooks will become the new director for the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success. Dr. Brooks, an educator with 30 years of experience, has held a wide range of roles within Baltimore City Public Schools, most recently serving as the school district’s executive director of special education, the mayor’s office said. Brooks is set to start on July 11. In her capacity as director of MOCFS, she will be responsible for improving “the lives of Baltimore’s children and families through advocacy, policymaking, and programmatic initiatives,” a city news release...

