ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

‘A freak storm’: Community cleaning up after storms damage Wayne County homes, yards

By Suzanne Stratford
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrQea_0gAoEg1100

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Clean up is underway and thousands remain without power after violent storms steamrolled across Wayne County.

Residents say the storms hit like a hurricane but felt like a tornado with rapid lighting and strong wind gusts of at least 70 mph.

Some storm spotters reported gusts of more than 80 mph.

“It was just a freak storm out of nowhere,” said Linda Freeman in Wooster. “It was very scary.”

Freeman and her family were all home when the storm hit.

‘We were stuck:’ Residents react to severe overnight storms

Massive trees around her historic home were either snapped in half or uprooted and toppled onto the house; splitting the roof into two parts.

“Part of it is laying in the neighbor’s driveway and part of it is laying in the backyard,” she said.

The tops were also ripped off of the greenhouses at Moreland Fruit Farm.

Toppled trees fell across the railroad tracks and several roadways were flooded, including Messner Road which was blocked by both deep water and fallen trees.

Along SR 83 in Wooster, half a dozen power poles in a row were all flattened.

“South of SR 30 and west SR 83 seems to be where most of the damage has occurred,” said Cpt. Doug Hunter. “Best advice is to prepare to be without power for a significant amount of time.”

Crews are working around the clock to clear the roads and restore power, but as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, many remained in the dark with 5,200 without electricity in Wooster alone, according to AEP.

That’s causing major problems for businesses like the Mini Mart on Dover Road where they just received a large shipment of frozen foods and ice cream before the storms hit.

Thousands still without power after overnight storms

“Nothing looks like it will be salvageable. Everything’s thawed,” said Assistant Manager Amanda Roberts. “It’s thousands, thousands of dollars lost.”

At HRN Construction and Restoration, their phones started ringing off the hook around 4:30 a.m. and haven’t stopped since.

“It was a little chaotic,” said Mitigation Manager Jordan Swihart. “Just kind of scattered everywhere trying to help as much as we can.”

Authorities are advising people to exercise caution when traveling, to not cross any flooded streets and look out for the downed power lines because it could be days if not longer before things are back to normal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

Tornado events as reported by National Weather Service

MORROW COUNTY – Wednesday the National Weather Service in Cleveland conducted surveys of tornado events in Morrow and Richland counties. They assessed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County and one in Richland County. The three tornadoes were rated EF-1, which is a weak tornado between 86-110 mph. The three tornadoes were each estimated at approximately 105 mph.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Shelby announces storm debris clean-up assistance

SHELBY -- Beginning Monday, June 20, limbs and branches brought down from the recent wind storm event will be collected from the city-owned right of way throughout the community. Limbs and branches not exceeding 10 inches in diameter may be brought to the curb for removal by professional crews contracted...
SHELBY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wayne County, OH
Government
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wooster, OH
Government
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Wayne, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

More Severe Storms, But Power Crews Continue Making Progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power crews have been able to make progress on getting electricity back to thousands of customers. That’s despite additional severe storms that rolled through much of the same area on Thursday. Under 14,000 power customers were out in Tuscarawas, Wayne and...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Holmesville community hit by storm 3 days after getting pummeled

HOLMESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three days after a huge storm pummeled several counties in Northeast Ohio another one blew through Thursday afternoon and many of these towns are still without power in these steamy temperatures. Holmesville really felt the brunt of the storm, but one man was particularly unlucky. His...
HOLMESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moreland Fruit Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Tornados confirmed in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County earlier this week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. Monday near Chesterville, Morrow County, and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of the tornado, […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
WKYC

Overnight storms cause serious damage in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Severe storms made their way throughout much of the Northeast Ohio region Monday evening resulting in a multitude of alerts for tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood advisories. Tuscarawas County was among the hardest hit areas of the region with high winds causing...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy