Dump truck stolen from parking facility in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One dump truck was stolen, another had its GPS stolen from a makeshift parking facility in Northeast Cape Coral Saturday night.

Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it happened at a fenced in property owned by a landscaping company off Pondella Road. Its owner uses the lot to rent out parking spaces for cars, trailers, and dump trucks.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, nearby cameras caught two thieves casing the property. They somehow broke into a dump truck 30 minutes later and rammed it through the property’s locked fenced-in gate.

Investigators said the criminals also broke into another truck next to it and cut the wiring under its steering column to steal its GPS. Its owner knew it was stolen when the GPS pinged elsewhere in the Cape.

Nearby businesses like Florida Window Geeks were surprised. “It’s just sad. I live in the Cape as well. You hate to see crime. It affects us all,” Owner Joe Leloup said, “They were definitely professionals. They knew what they were doing,” Leloup said

Now the business is stepping up its already air-tight security system. If you have information about this incident, contact CCPD at (239) 574-3223.