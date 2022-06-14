Greg Steube Announces $3.7 Million in USDA Funds for Charlotte Harbor Water Association

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded a $2,153,000 loan and a $1,626,000 grant to Charlotte Harbor Water Association.

“This $3.7 million dollar investment will benefit more than 6,000 Floridians in the 17th District. I’m glad to deliver federal funding to improve the Charlotte Harbor Water Association system and keep pace with the increased demand for community improvements as our district grows,” said Steube.

This rural development investment will be used to make improvements to the aged water storage system and to increase water storage capacity of the Charlotte Harbor Water Association’s water treatment facility. System improvements will increase water storage capacity necessary to meet the growing demand in the service area and provide improved services to the citizens served by the system.

USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.