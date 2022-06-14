Memorial for Robert W. Stone

Under the shifting clouds and peeking sun on Saturday morning, participants and supporters gathered at Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs to make a recording of the annual reading of escaped slave turned abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” This has been a tradition of the Renaissance House, a retreat for writers focused on social justice issues, for over 20 years. The recording of the event is planned to be released online on July 4 on the MVTV YouTube channel.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO