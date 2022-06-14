ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Memorial for Robert W. Stone

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert W. Stone will be held...

Martha's Vineyard Times

No food trucks for new WT events

The West Tisbury select board decided by consensus it will not be entertaining food trucks at events that have not historically had them until regulations for these vendors have been established. This consensus was reached based on the request of World Market Monday to have a food truck at its...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘What to a Slave is the Fourth of July?’

Under the shifting clouds and peeking sun on Saturday morning, participants and supporters gathered at Inkwell Beach in Oak Bluffs to make a recording of the annual reading of escaped slave turned abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” This has been a tradition of the Renaissance House, a retreat for writers focused on social justice issues, for over 20 years. The recording of the event is planned to be released online on July 4 on the MVTV YouTube channel.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Campbell: ‘No one should be above the law’

Andrea Campbell, a Democratic candidate running in the Massachusetts Attorney General (AG) race, visited the Island Thursday and included a stop at The Times in Vineyard Haven to talk about her campaign to address Martha’s Vineyard concerns. A Roxbury native, Campbell grew up in a difficult environment ”in public...
BOSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Board awaits school bids in July

Tisbury’s select board learned Thursday morning that final bids on the Tisbury School project would be ready on July 8. “We don’t have real prices yet,” town administrator Jay Grande said. “We have informed estimates.”. Grande broached the subject of a special town meeting and special...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

O.B. is awarded $10 million for bluff restoration

Oak Bluffs has been awarded $10 million by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the mitigation of East Chop Bluff erosion. According to a FEMA news release, regional administrator Lori Ehrlich said: “FEMA is extremely pleased to assist Oak Bluffs in their efforts to build more resilient infrastructure … That local taxpayers voted to fund part of the project was a demonstration of the town’s commitment to protecting itself from coastal erosion hazards, including those caused by climate change.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA

