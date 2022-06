Alice: Madness Returns, the sequel to American McGee's Alice, hasn't had a great time of it on Steam. After being delisted in late 2016 due to problems with the DRM publisher Electronic Arts saddled it with, Madness Returns returned in late February this year. It managed to stay on Steam for less than four months before being removed again. As the boilerplate text on its Steam page (opens in new tab) currently says, "At the request of the publisher, Alice: Madness Returns is no longer available for sale on Steam."

