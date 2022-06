There was a time, not too long ago, when gunshots and the drone of court hearings played like a soundtrack to Prince Wilson's life. In 2011, his son Adam died after a shooting in an Oakland bar. Two years ago, his other son was shot in the leg. When the son's friend helped him to the car and the two drove away, a gunman shot and killed the friend at 98th Street and MacArthur Boulevard, Wilson said.

