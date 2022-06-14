ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Users Hilariously Offer New Things Herschel Walker Can Lie About

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is facing criticism after it turned out that his claims that he worked in law enforcement with the Cobb County Police Department and as an FBI agent turned out to be false.

Yep. Turns out that there is no evidence he ever worked for the police department or the FBI, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

The glaring falsehoods from the Senate hopeful inspired many Twitter users to turn Walker into this decade’s version of the joke about actor Chuck Norris.

But one person did feel that Walker’s false claims could have consequences for his very real legacy as a great athlete.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Faith Sandoval
3d ago

Herschel Walker should stick to what he knows best, football. He was ranked no 35 all time, but maybe all the tackles affected his ability to think rationally

NBC News

Raphael Warnock drops his first attack ad on Herschel Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is out with a new TV ad aimed at Republican Herschel Walker as the pair face off in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. The 30-second spot appears to be Warnock’s first attack ad tracked by the firm AdImpact, and it features footage of Walker, a former college football star, promoting a body spray and claiming it can kill the virus that causes Covid-19.
