Twitter Users Hilariously Offer New Things Herschel Walker Can Lie About

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is facing criticism after it turned out that his claims that he worked in law enforcement with the Cobb County Police Department and as an FBI agent turned out to be false.

Yep. Turns out that there is no evidence he ever worked for the police department or the FBI, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

The glaring falsehoods from the Senate hopeful inspired many Twitter users to turn Walker into this decade’s version of the joke about actor Chuck Norris.

But one person did feel that Walker’s false claims could have consequences for his very real legacy as a great athlete.

