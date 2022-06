Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Monday that she will step down when her term finishes at the end of August. The news was welcomed by China rights activists, who have criticized Bachelet for failing to more forcefully criticize Beijing's incarceration of nearly 2 million Uyghurs in Xinjiang, including during her recent visit to China.

