Restaurants

Famous Hong Kong Floating Restaurant Towed Away

Voice of America
 4 days ago

Jumbo Floating Restaurant on Aberdeen Harbor in Hong Kong was towed away on Tuesday after being closed by the pandemic. The owners of the famed eating place could not find investors to reopen the historic site. Jumbo Floating Restaurant opened in 1976 and served Cantonese food and seafood like...

learningenglish.voanews.com

