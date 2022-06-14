ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mo Brooks's prospects dwindling in Alabama Senate runoff: Poll

By David M. Drucker
 4 days ago

Katie Britt led Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) by double digits in the race for the Republican nomination for Senate ahead of a June 21 runoff, according to a survey conducted by a GOP pollster not affiliated with either campaign.

Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), was outpacing Brooks 48% to 36%, with 7% undecided, in a poll from JMC Analytics and Polling. The survey was taken June 6 – 9, just prior to former President Donald Trump endorsing Britt . Even before the former president announced he was backing Britt, the data from the JMC poll was signaling that Brooks’s chances of upsetting her in the runoff were slim.

“In short, the Senate runoff race has ‘upset potential’ if former President Trump were to re-endorse … Congressman Brooks,” John Couvillon, the pollster, wrote in his analysis of the survey.

Trump endorsed Brooks in June of last year but yanked his seal of approval this past March as the congressman’s prospects dimmed ahead of Alabama’s May 24 primary.

But Brooks proceeded to experience a resurgence of sorts, finished second in the primary, and advanced to a runoff with Britt. He then pleaded with Trump to “re-endorse” him, casting himself as the true “America first" conservative in the race and Britt as an ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom the former president wants ousted from his leadership position. Trump wasn’t swayed; he endorsed Britt a few days later.

So much for marginal “upset potential.” The poll from JMC, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, showed Britt with a clear advantage over Brooks in nearly every category that matters. Among the survey’s findings:

  • Britt led Brooks 48% to 36% among white voters.
  • Britt led Brooks 45% to 42% among voters who participated in the last four Republican primary contests.
  • Britt led 48% to 37% in Brooks's home base of Huntsville in the 5th Congressional District of northern Alabama that he represents in the House. Indeed, Britt led Brooks in every region of the state save Birmingham, where they were virtually tied, with the congressman leading 41% to 40%.
  • Britt led Brooks 47% to 39% among Evangelical Christians.
  • Britt led Brooks 49% to 36% among male voters, and she led the congressman 45% to 39% among voters ages 65 and older.

Additionally, Britt's performance in nearly every category improved when undecided respondents were asked to answer questions based on which candidate they were "leaning" toward supporting.

Brooks, meanwhile, was defiant in the wake of watching Trump endorse Britt. "This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate," the congressman said in a statement. "Let’s just admit it: Trump endorses the wrong people sometimes."

Comments / 11

Patricia Schweighardt Daniel
4d ago

It doesn't help that Mitch McConnell has sent millions to the Katie Britt campaign. Outside help from the old McConnell is not good.

Reply
5
