Abilene, TX

Abilene Zoo latest to record strange overnight visitor

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is the latest zoo across Texas to record a strange visitor caught on camera after hours.

This visitor is a little less mysterious than the initial viral ‘object’ that started the national phenomenon, showing up on surveillance video at the Amarillo Zoo May 21.

What is this? Strange visitor captured on camera outside Amarillo Zoo

Abilene’s overnight visitor may seem obvious, but zoo officials did say it left some “weird tracks.”

San Antonio also experienced a strange visitor that looked suspiciously like one of their larger charges just last week.

So far, the original mystery at the Amarillo Zoo remains unsolved, being dubbed the ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ City officials asked the public what they thought. . . a man wearing a hat, coyote, Chupacabra, or something else entirely?

Company donates 80 cameras to Amarillo Zoo after photo of object goes viral

Many wild guesses have been made and now thanks to Wyze, the Amarillo Zoo has 80 new cameras to catch the trespasser in high-definition if he ever decides to show up again.

James Slater
4d ago

okay the Amarillo zoo one could be a hoax by somebody just going through there It would be nice if there was a video of it... But come on Abilene zoo you don't need to be doing this two drum publicity

