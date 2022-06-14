ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Rockland's Katy Sanchez wins big at Special Olympics in Orlando

By Diane Caruso
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAZPd_0gAo9jnm00

Rockland's Katy Sanchez won three silver medals while competing in the Special Olympics USA games down in Orlando, Florida, as part of Team New York.

"It was the best trip ever. It was an amazing experience. It was one of the best games I've ever been to," Sanchez told News 12.

The Nanuet resident earned a spot on the podium in all her track and field events, the shotput and the 1,500- and 800-meter runs.

This is the third time Sanchez has competed at the national level. She hopes to one day make it to the world games.

ORLANDO, FL
