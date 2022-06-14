Water Safari still hiring for summer

Disney has postponed shifting 2,000 California jobs to Central Florida until at least 2026 amid the company’s fight over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “While a growing number of our employees, who will ultimately work at the campus, have already made the move to Central Florida, we also want to continue to provide flexibility to those relocating, especially given the anticipated completion date of the campus is now in 2026. Therefore, where possible, we are aligning the relocation period with the campus completion,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO