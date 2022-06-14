ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Group Assaulted, Stabbed Person At Popular Swimming Hole PA State Police Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uISVe_0gAo99Iz00
The swimming hole where the assault occurred, police say. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of four people who assaulted and stabbed a person at a popular central Pennsylvania swimming hole, police say.

Two victims were approached by a group of four, two White women and two Black men, while returning to their vehicles after swimming in the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Road, Drumore Township, Lancaster County on May 3, according to the release by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers citing PSP Troop J.

As the victims approached a small footbridge, approximately 500' from their vehicle, the group forcibly tried to remove one of the victims' back-pack from his person, police say.

That's when the victim tried to fight back, but one of the two Black men stabbed him in the shoulder two times with a knife— causing serious injury, according to the release.

Then another suspect hit the other victim in the head with a large rock, the release details.

The group fled the scene in a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot possibly with a Maryland registration, as the victims explained to the police.

The victims described the suspects as the following:

  • Suspect 1 – Very short, dark skin, 5′ 10″, 130lbs, dark black hair, short skinny dread inch and half long. wearing all black with pink crocs.
  • Suspect 2 – Taller black male 6′ that’s complexion looked Hispanic, with shiny skin, black wavy hair combed over, wearing all black with Jordan something red on his shirt.
  • Suspect 3 – White female, black hair, 5’03” skinny, with tattoos wearing jeans and a black hoodie described as EMO.
  • Suspect 4 – White female, blonde hair, 5’02”, thick build, wearing yoga pants & white shirt, “heavy dark make-up…possibly spray tan."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSP Lancaster Station at 717-299-7650 or submit a tip to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 21

Stephen W. Bradney
3d ago

just another example of why you should carry wherever you go.

Reply
11
Harold Baker
3d ago

I didn’t know you could say the race when the bad guys weren’t white

Reply(1)
11
Chris Knoble
3d ago

it be a hate crime if it was the other way around.

Reply(1)
9
Related
FOX 43

At least 1 dead in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in East Earl Township, according to Lancaster County Communications. On Saturday, around 11:14 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash on Route 897. Rt. 897 is currently closed between Meetinghouse and Gault...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Lancaster County, PA
Daily Voice

PA's Michael Horvath Found Guilty In Murder Of Holly Grim

Pennsylvania's Michael Horvath on Friday, June 17 was found guilty in the 2013 murder of his co-worker, Holly Grim. Michael Horvath, 55, was convicted on charges of homicide, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, but was acquitted of obstructing law enforcement. The announcement was made two weeks after the Monroe County trial had ended.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in East Earl Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At 11:24 a.m., 511PA reported a vehicle crash on PA 897 both directions between Meetinghouse Rd. and Gault Rd have been affected. According to police, the vehicle crash was fatal. It is unknown how many people were involved at this time. Police say the roads...
EAST EARL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#The Swimming Hole#Violent Crime#Honda Pilot#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Two injured in Lancaster County deck collapse, police say

Lancaster County, PA — Two people were injured Wednesday when a deck collapsed in Lancaster County, according to police. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says two people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. A number of organizations assisted in the rescue effort. So far, there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman charged with husband’s gruesome burning death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with killing her 84-year-old husband after he was found severely burned outside their home with fly larva in his nose and mouth. Susquehanna Township Police responded to 306 Stuart Place at approximately 5:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022, to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Four Hurt In Fire That Tore Through Baltimore Homes

Three men and a woman were hurt in a fire that tore through Baltimore homes early Saturday, June 18, firefighters said. The blaze broke out in two homes on the 2800 block of Erdman Avenue just before 6 a.m. and was upgraded to a second alarm because of the heavy fire that spread to adjacent homes.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot By Police In Hatfield: DA

A man was shot by police in Montgomery County, authorities said. The 29-year-old man was undergoing surgery at Grandview Hospital after being tased and then shot by police in Hatfield Township around 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. Police were called after a resident...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
295K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy