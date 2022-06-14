Yonkers and Briarcliff Manor celebrate Flag Day

Today is Flag Day – the salute to the U.S. flag.

The city of Yonkers celebrated with a ceremony led by Mayor Mike Spano. The village of Briarcliff Manor is holding a ceremony at Law Memorial Park. Boy Scouts of Troop 18 Briarcliff with members of the American Legion post ceremonially disposing of flags by burning them.

In 2011, Briarcliff Manor set up a mailbox to dispose of old or worn-out American flags. Larry Reilly, post commander at Briarcliff Manor Fire Department, described the mailbox’s importance to the community.

"We just had it repainted and refurbished about a year ago...we're real proud of it,” says Reilly. “We've collected thousands of flags."