Worcester, MA

WOOTenanny's 'secret' pop-up show this week in Worcester can't be missed

By Spectrum News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - if you’re looking for some laughs, WOOtenanny is hosting a comedy show on Thursday. But if you want to buy a ticket, you’ll need to take a chance. It’s a secret pop-up show, called “If you know, you know (IYKYK).” You won’t receive...

thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/.
GRAFTON, MA
Travel Maven

The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Connecticut

The speakeasy-style bar that transports visitors to a bygone era of opulence and debauchery saw a resurgence long after the Prohibition Era ended. Known for their hidden entryways, nondescript building exteriors, and delicious craft cocktails– speakeasies have amassed cult followings ever since.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
Worcester, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
hot969boston.com

Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
TAUNTON, MA
graftoncommon.com

Silver Lake Beach opens Saturday — with restrictions

Silver Lake Beach opens for the summer on Saturday, but there’s a small hitch: both showers and hot food at the snack bar will be unavailable due to well water on the site failing to pass inspection. That does not, however, affect the lake water. “Due to our annual...
GRAFTON, MA
WCVB

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts

WALPOLE, Mass. — A viewer has shared video with NewsCenter 5 showing a bear walking through their front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
Awful Announcing

WBZ “most Massachusetts news report of all time” goes viral, featuring a vox pop on dinosaur extinction

We have a soft spot for strange local news stories around here, even when they’re not about sports. The latest great one comes from Matt Shearer of Boston CBS Radio affiliate WBZ. Shearer’s segment on the closing of one of three Market Basket (a New England supermarket chain) locations on Boston Road in Middlesex County town Billerica, a segment originally featured on WBZ’s TikTok channel, got spotlighted by NBC’s Ben Collins on Twitter as “the most Massachusetts news report of all time”:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
millburysutton.com

Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands: PYO strawberries

BERBERIAN’S FARM — 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase. CARLSON ORCHARDS — 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce apples, blueberries, raspberries and more. Online ordering/curbside pickup available...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway at Webster shopping plaza

WEBSTER, Mass. — A death investigation is underway at a shopping plaza in Webster, officials confirmed Friday. Authorities are investigating an “unattended death” at the Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street, according to Webster police and the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. Planet Fitness, Big Lots,...
WEBSTER, MA

