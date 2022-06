Today: Hot & humid, PM pop-ups, high 93 (feels 103) After several hot, and record-breaking days, the trend continues. We will break another record for highest overnight low to kick off Thursday morning, then we’ve got a Heat Advisory in place for most of our forecast area for our daytime high temperatures. We’ll top out in the low to mid 90s across, but our “feels-like” temperatures will range from about 100-104 degrees where that Heat Advisory is in place.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO