Obituary- Janet Kathleen (Whitmyre) Gravley, 78

(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--On Wednesday, June 22, Highway 29 will close south of the Highway 55 intersection near Glenwood. Crews will begin construction on the southern portion of the overpass bridge, as well as the roundabout at 160th Street. As a reminder, Highway 29 is also closed north of the Highway...
Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
A man whom police believe fits the profile of a "mass violence perpetrator" is behind bars and facing felony charges after allegedly threatening mass violence in an online chat former. Daniel Jennings, 32, of Fergus Falls, was arrested after a person from Vancouver, Washington reported that Jennings had threatened her...
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Otter Tail County officials are identifying the victim of a fatal crash Friday near New York Mills. The accident involved two motor vehicles and one of the drivers, 47-year-old Tracy Frost, died at the scene. The other driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.
Can a Minnesota Patrol Officer write you a ticket for going faster than the posted limit on a black and yellow speed sign? What do those even mean?. The wife and I were driving up to Brainerd this last weekend for a little gettaway. At one point going through Little...
