Buffaloes add to 2023 class with California defensive end

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s something missing from the entrance to Casa Bonita in Lakewood. Copter4 flew over the iconic Colorado landmark and the fountain is not there. (credit: CBS) It’s part of the renovation efforts. The City of Lakewood said it is waiting to see new plans for a new fountain structure. The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year. Casa Bonita (credit: CBS) Since November 2021, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community in the Denver metro area full-time. We Don’t Waste is one of five local charities where Casa Bonita chefs, servers and divers are now working full time. The other organizations include Habitat ReStores, the Action Center, Project Angel Heart and SAME Café.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO