New Report Shows Georgia Ranked Among Nation’s Worst in Response to Pandemic. A new report shows Georgia ranked 47th in the nation in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, released yesterday by the Commonwealth Fund, revealed that Georgia fared worse than almost all other states, with higher-than-average deaths and hospitalizations. Public health experts noted while discussing the report’s findings that Kemp’s “lack of investment in public health infrastructure…and failure to implement common sense policies like Medicaid expansion” put the state at a “disadvantage from the beginning of the pandemic.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO