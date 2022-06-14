ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

North Huntingdon woman marks Flag Day with display of 450 flags

By Renatta Signorini
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Glory waved in the breeze hundreds of times over Tuesday — Flag Day — in a North Huntingdon neighborhood. The large patriotic display was the handiwork of Carol Slonecker, who said she placed 450 small American flags along the streets in much of the Redstone Highlands villa home community where...

