Obituary- Bernice M. Farber, 105

A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. yesterday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year old female was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck travelling eastbound. The driver is only identified as a 44-year old male from Brainerd.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO