Obituary- Bernice M. Farber, 105

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
Brainerd women who died yesterday following an accident that involved a pickup truck has been identified as 33-year-old, Katie Marie Yaunick. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that on June 13th, 2022 around 6:56 p.m. deputies had responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 13519 Thompson Road, Brainerd.
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--On Wednesday, June 22, Highway 29 will close south of the Highway 55 intersection near Glenwood. Crews will begin construction on the southern portion of the overpass bridge, as well as the roundabout at 160th Street. As a reminder, Highway 29 is also closed north of the Highway...
(KNSI) – A central Minnesota police department has lost its K9 officer. The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department’s K9 Riley died last week from cancer, with his handler Police Chief Jason Blum, and his family surrounding him. The department announced his passing on Tuesday. Riley was 8 1/2 years old and his health has been declining for the last two months.
ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man accused of trying to steal the catalytic converter off of a car at Yellow Cab in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty. Thirty-four-year-old Shawn Iees pleaded guilty to felony possession of burglary tools. St. Cloud police were called to the business in the 2600...
BAXTER, Minn. –Brainerd Lakes travelers can expect weekday lane closures with reduced speeds on both directions of Highway 371 as a $6.8 million access and safety improvement project starts from south of Gull Lake Dam Road (Crow Wing County Road 125) to north of Green Gables Road (County Road 126) on Monday, June 20.
