What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19?

Medical City Lewisville will host a farewell celebration next week for its CEO, Sharn Barbarin, who has been promoted to another position within Medical City Healthcare. “Sharn is an inspiring leader with a proven track record of strategic leadership and focus on growth, physician collaboration, colleague engagement and a mission-driven commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for patients and families,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “I’m confident that Sharn will help lead Medical City Arlington to the next level of excellence.”
