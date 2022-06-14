What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19?

Last month, a proposed homeless facility in City Council’s District 3 caused a stir among residents in the area. The facility is intended for 2929 S. Hampton Road near Keist Park in Oak Cliff as part of a deal with Dallas County. Residents’ biggest beef with it at the time was that the project would also include a sobering center, a place where intoxicated people can be monitored while they sober up. The facility would also include space for the Dallas Police Department’s RIGHT Care team, which is meant to assist with mental health emergencies.

