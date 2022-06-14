Garcelle Beauvais on Persevering in Hollywood, Plus Revisiting the Isimemen Etute Case With Jarrett Hill

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO