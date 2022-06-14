How to Get a Custom Phone Number

The new feature is available for Twitter Professional account users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. Users can see the new info when they visit a business’ profile. When they tap on the location, they can get directions to the shop through a mapping app like Google Maps.
Pinterest will debut two new ad-related products designed to help brands tap into their Stories-like Idea Pins and is adding a Paid Partnership tagging process to give creators another way to make money from their Pins, according to a SocialMediaToday.com report Wednesday (June 15). Pinterest’s Idea Ads, like Idea Pins,...
A CYBERSECURITY firm has flagged a rampant Facebook Messenger scam that infects whole networks. The scheme has been active since September 2021 and relies on a fake login portal. "We uncovered a campaign whose scale has potentially impacted hundreds of millions of Facebook users," PIXM, the cybersecurity firm that flagged...
Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.
We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
When it's time to switch from your older Android phone to a new one, you'll want to make sure all of your data comes across safely. Thankfully, Google makes it extremely convenient to migrate your texts, call logs, contacts, music, and photos over to your new phone.
Your car can tell more about you than you think. Apart from giving people an idea of your car preferences, your car actually contains your personal data. These include addresses, log-in credentials, and even your routes to you house and work. If you happen to be planning on giving your...
Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta executives have made it clear for some time that competing with TikTok is their top priority. Now, we have additional details about how they plan to completely overhaul the Facebook app to accomplish that. The social network is working on a major redesign of Facebook’s...
TOO many women are convinced that apps like FaceTune and PhotoShop are necessary to use before posting the perfect picture. It turns out that there are other ways you can make sure your pictures come out totally flawless for social media. Model and social media influencer Kenz Lawrén posted a...
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), the group launched by ex-holding company leader and Adweek Media All Star Michael Nyman, has acquired the influencer marketing agency Pixly. The influencer agency joins ACC’s agency group, which includes MKG, Pink Sparrow, Stripe Theory and the group’s in-house consultancy, ACC Advisory. ACC...
WhatsApp is adding the ability to transfer your conversation history from Android to iPhone after previously only allowing users to transfer chats the other way (from iPhone to Android). The functionality was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. Early signs of the feature, which is rolling out in beta for now, were previously spotted by WABetaInfo.
Sometimes, one of your external devices might stop working abruptly without a warning. If you’ve tried reconnecting the device, using a different USB port, or even connecting the device to another computer without luck, there’s a chance the device hasn’t migrated. On a Windows computer, devices “migrate”...
T-Mobile has achieved speeds of more than 3Gbps on its standalone 5G network (5G SA) by combining multiple spectrum channels using carrier aggregation. The US mobile operator combined two lots of spectrum in the 2.5GHz band with another in the 1900MHz band to effectively create 210MHz of mid-range capacity to reach the desired transmission rate.
Each new version of Windows brings in design and functionality changes to the UI. But some of them might not be practical or easy to use, like thin scrollbars on some pages and across menus. However, you can customize the scrollbars on Windows 10 and 11 to suit your working...
In 2019, Epic made the online services developed for Fortnite freely available to any game developer who wanted to use them. The software development kit included systems for friends lists, matchmaking, lobbies, leaderboards, stat-tracking, and cross-platform multiplayer. Recently, it brought crossplay between PC and PlayStation to Fall Guys in all its playlists. And now, Epic Online Services lets developers enable crossplay between Epic and Steam.
Airtel has refreshed its services with the introduction of the missed-call alert feature. The feature has been in the game for a long time, but now Airtel has changed the way it previously worked. Instead of receiving messages, the users are supposed to visit the Airtel Thanks application to keep a tab on the missed calls.
Throughout these experiences, he saw how the power of APIs made it easier to weave in sophisticated functionality and build an application fast, but he also noticed a gap around a developer framework that would enable developers to collaborate with others to design and build web applications in a similarly quick time frame.
Technology helps businesses grow. Mobile devices can streamline administrative processes and help with marketing. For small business owners, these tools save time and money. So, here is how to optimize mobile devices effectively. 1. Create a Mobile-Friendly Website. Consumers can sometimes feel business websites are not mobile-friendly. This causes companies...
Does your company have a compliance checklist for making your digital product accessible? Likely. But in so many cases, these are mostly a cop out. Big enterprises often see reaching compliance as an end goal vs. a process. They outsource it, automate it, and hire specialists. Or, increasingly, they invest in “regtech“—digital tools that help them stay compliant and avoid penalties. But if you don’t actually have the in-house machinery, it’s all a bit empty.
Novel service NFTCDN.io, is going to leverage the Cardano (ADA) blockchain to address major bottlenecks of data transfer in the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment. According to the statement shared by the team of NFTCDN.io on its social media channels, the platform goes live to advance and optimize data transfer in the NFT segment.
It isn’t surprising that E-commerce is evolving at a pace faster than every other retail channel. Shopify's latest reports claim 78% of all e-Commerce traffic and 66% of all orders are made on mobile devices and not desktop computers. What’s even more startling is the fact that E-commerce numbers haven’t shown any sign of slowing down post the pandemic as well. According to a Statista report, e-commerce revenues could breach the $7.4 trillion mark by 2025. As it stands, 18% of all sales made globally are done online. By 2040, the share of online trade could grow to a whopping 92%. When it comes to retail, the future is most certainly online and significant transformation is on the horizon and what could be next?
