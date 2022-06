Obie Trice, the Eminem protege and Detroit rap artist, is in the Oakland County Jail again, according to the sheriff's office. Trice was admitted into the jail at about 5 p.m. Thursday after he was arraigned in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone, according to the office and court records.

