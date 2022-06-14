ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Planned Parenthood condemns attack on Des Moines crisis pregnancy center

By Iowa Public Radio
iowapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanned Parenthood has condemned a recent attack on a Des Moines crisis pregnancy center by abortion rights activists. On June 2, an abortion rights group called Jane’s Revenge vandalized the Agape Pregnancy Resource Center, a crisis pregnancy center in Des Moines. The group took responsibility for the attack...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 5

Related
WHO 13

Activist groups react to Iowa Supreme Court abortion ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a 2018 ruling that put in place a 24-hour waiting period and two appointments before an abortion could be performed. The ruling was hailed by conservative groups and criticized by progressive groups. “Today’s ruling is a significant victory in our fight to protect the unborn,” […]
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Reynolds signs bill allowing child care workers to watch more children

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Thursday that will relax some staffing regulations for Iowa child care centers. "When I convened the governor’s child care task force last year, one of the things that it discovered was that Iowa’s child care staffing ratios were some of the most restrictive in the country," Reynolds said at the bill signing Thursday at the Association of Business and Industry conference in Dubuque, "and so the task force and recommended new minimum child-staff ratios and the bill I’m going to sign today does just that."
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Fact Check: Is Axne attack against Zach Nunn factual?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Incumbent Democrat, Congresswoman Cindy Axneunleashed an attack ad on her opponent Republican Zach Nunn Tuesday. But is the ad factual? KCCI’s Chief Investigative Reporter James Stratton broke it down after looking through federal election filings and statehouse records.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New coalition launches in response to Iowa gun amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new gun control coalition, Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws, launched in response to a Iowa gun amendment. The coalition is comprised of around 30 organizations across the state. The group joined together for the sole purpose of advocating against a gun amendment that will be on the ballot in November. At […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Pregnancy Center#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Jane S Revenge#Christian
WHO 13

Teenage crime provides backdrop to Polk County Attorney race

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three high-profile shootings involving teenagers have rocked the Des Moines metro in recent months. Since Polk County’s leading law enforcement official is retiring, the county’s approach to disciplining teenagers for crime could change come November. A teenager fired gunshots into the air at a carnival just outside of Valley West Mall […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 17th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says she’s looking for a running mate with government experience. She says she’s always worked alongside government, “from the federal government all the way down to the municipal levels,” but always from the outside. Dejear says she wants someone with inside government experience to “balance” her so they can “work collectively as a team.” DeJear plans to reveal her choice for lieutenant governor at the Iowa Democratic Party’s state convention tomorrow (Saturday).
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
who13.com

What to know about cataracts

June is Cataract Awareness Month, so it is a great time for a lesson in what a cataract is and what you can do about it. Dr. Steven Anderson from Wolfe Eye Clinic shares what you need to know. Wolfe Eye Clinic is located at 6200 Westown Parkway in West...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Largest Food Pantry Sees Demand Rocket 68% From Last Year’s High

(Des Moines, IA) — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45 percent increase in clients. But she says they felt a really large impact in May when “there was about a 68 percent increase.” The average SNAP benefit for individuals dropped from two dollars-65 per meal to a dollar-52. Webb says it’s straining all of their resources, but they’re “doing the best we can.”
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation For Greene County And Four Others

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 welcomes award-winning anchor back to the team

DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team.  Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy