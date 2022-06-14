ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, UT

Patriot Front member Jared Boyce kicked out by mom after Idaho arrest

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fgQc_0gAo7hXO00

One of 31 the Patriot Front members arrested at an Idaho Pride march over the weekend was kicked out of his mother’s home for refusing to denounce the white nationalist group, a report said.

Karen Amsden told the Daily Beast she gave her 27-year-old son Jared Michael Boyce an ultimatum after he showed up on her doorstep in Springville, Utah, on Sunday after being bailed out of jail by an anonymous donor.

“‘You can choose between Patriot Front and your family’,” Amsden said she told her son. “And he’s like, ‘Well, I can’t quit Patriot Front.’ I’m like, ‘Well, then you’ve just chosen. So pack your stuff and get out of my house.’”

Boyce told his mom he showed up at Saturday’s Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — allegedly armed with riot gear — because Patriot Front believed those involved were “grooming kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HENVz_0gAo7hXO00
When given an ultimatum, Jared Michael Boyce chose the white supremacist group Patriot Front over his family.
AP

When she spotted the news reports of the 31 arrests, Amsden said she immediately knew her son was involved. She went searching through the photos of men wearing balaclavas — and eventually spotted Boyce.

“I could tell it was him,” she told the outlet. “And I had tried calling his phone and it was just going straight to voicemail and then later I was able to access the jail website and confirm that he was one of the guys that was arrested. It’s a sick feeling.”

Amsden said her son had spent years seeking out a “brotherhood” and trying to fill a “void” after his father came out as gay and left their family when he was younger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPPl8_0gAo7hXO00
Boyce and 30 other Patriot Front members, allegedly armed with riot gear, were arrested in Idaho at a Pride march over the weekend.
via REUTERS

Boyce had been living with his then-wife and their two children in 2018 when he found the Patriot Front on the internet, according to his mother.

“I first understood how far he’d gone when he was denying the Holocaust — and one of my personal heroes is Anne Frank. And when he told me that, I thought he was kidding. Like, how can you? I just didn’t even know what to say,” Amsden told the outlet.

She added, “He’s so misguided and bought into all their rhetoric. It just makes me sick.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39o0A2_0gAo7hXO00
Patriot Front claimed that they believed those involved with the Pride event were “grooming kids.”
AP

Amsden’s mother admitted that she was speaking out now in an attempt to sabotage her son’s standing with the far right group because all her other efforts had failed.

“I would love to do whatever I can to out him [as a Patriot Front member] so that he can’t be a part of it,” she said. “And that they don’t want him to be a part of their group because his mom has loose lips and a big mouth and he’s never going to get away with anything.”

Boyce and 30 of his fellow Patriot Front members were nabbed Saturday on suspicion of plotting to violently disrupt the Pride event after the U-Haul rental truck they were riding in was pulled over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwODw_0gAo7hXO00
The cops had received a call saying that a large group of men who looked like a “little army” jumped into the back of a U-Haul.
REUTERS

Cops had received a call from a concerned citizen saying a large group of men, who looked like a “little army”, had jumped into the back of a U-Haul — including some carrying shields.

Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, Idaho and Arkansas, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

“They came to riot downtown,” Chief White said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, UT
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
City
Washington, UT
Springville, UT
Society
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Utah Society
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy