Florence, AL

Celebrating the Summer Solstice with Festival of Litha

By Kaitlin Kanable
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jF9p_0gAo7gef00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A celebration of summer is returning to downtown Wilson Park with the second annual Summer Solstice celebration Festival of Litha.

Festival of Litha is a family-friendly event hosted by Hesperia Mystic Shoppe on June 24 and 25 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on June 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIdqE_0gAo7gef00
Festival Poster
LIST: Where to celebrate Juneteenth in North Alabama

The weekend will kick off the beginning of the summer season with local food, arts and crafts vendors, live music and entertainment at the free event. Over 60 vendors are scheduled to be at the summer solstice event.

“I have created Hesperia Mystic Shoppe as a safe space in the Shoals for people to just be themselves without judgment. Where they feel safe to continue on their spiritual journey,” said Festival of Litha host and Hesperia Mystic Shoppe owner Kendall Gilchrist. “So this is about creating space…a safe space for like-minded people to get together and gain confidence in their creations whether it be arts, crafts, or music and make connections while on their spiritual path! This is me letting all those around me know that THEY CAN CREATE ANYTHING!”

Live music will be performed on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. by University of North Alabama Department of Entertainment Industry Assistant Professor Dr. Charles Brooks on the vibraphone. Americana group Moon Tree Band performs Friday while Tyler Ward and Doctor Death Ray perform Saturday.

A fire dancer will end the festival Sunday night with a show between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“All in all it is a beautiful energy that you will notice when you step into the beautiful Wilson Park in downtown Florence,” Gilchrist told News 19.

