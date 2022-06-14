Champlain Housing Trust helping qualifying BIPOC buy homes

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.

INCOME TAX ・ 10 HOURS AGO