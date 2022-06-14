Champlain Housing Trust helping qualifying BIPOC buy homes
By Sid Bewlay
mynbc5.com
4 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For the next three years, theChamplain Housing Trust will give qualifying BIPOC Vermonters a $25,000 forgivable loan for a down payment on a house. The group said this is just the first step in creating a more equitable housing market. They say the program is...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local, investor-owned, commercial operation is now one step closer to becoming the first new financial institution chartered in Vermont in decades. The Bank of Burlington tells WCAX News that in record speed, the organization has raised $33 million in startup capital, cashing in millions more than they needed to move forward with the project. And leaders raised the money in less than a month.
There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mitten season may still be months away, but this Pride Month, some recognizable mittens are warming hearts instead of hands. The maker of the official Bernie Mittens announced a new charitable partnership Friday with a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth in Vermont. Vermont Teddy Bear is the...
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
The Green River Reservoir state park has been in place for over 70 years. The fishery is excellent. The natural beauty is enjoyed by thousands. It is the largest freshwater body in Vermont that is free of motorboats.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Derek Hallquist: Natural beauty, renewable energy source are being threatened.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh just built a bigger and better adult psychiatric unit. The new unit offers more space and more beds for those in crisis. Staff at the new unit that opens Tuesday say this will make for a better stay for...
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire residents may see a shocking rise in their electricity bills this summer.Eversource said Friday that on average, a Granite State customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power will see a bill increase of $71.39 a month. The increase would take effect August 1, when Eversource is proposing to raise its default service rate from 10.669 cents per kilowatt hour to 22.566 cents per kilowatt hour."The increase is due to several factors - the conflict in Ukraine causing energy supply constraints, continued increased demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic and extreme weather impacting...
On Tuesday the Colchester selectboard took a “procedural step” to keep the Malletts Bay Sewer Project moving, approving money for the final design work on the project. The board unanimously approved a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Step II Planning Loan Application for $344,900 on June 14, marking the third planning loan applied for by the Town.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has announced an expansion of service between New York City and Vermont.On July 29, Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland, the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express, which travels to New York via Albany, with stops along the way.The last regularly scheduled passenger rail service to Vermont's largest city ended in 1953."Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eversource customers in New Hampshire could see a significant hike in their electric bills this summer. The price will go up about $71.39 for someone who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power each month, the company said Friday. “On average, our New Hampshire customers use 25...
New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.
The city of Burlington can begin clearing trees and installing a stormwater system along the parkway’s planned route, but is set to face more legal hurdles later this summer.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge allows Champlain Parkway construction to proceed.
Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. They will see pedal-to-the-metal construction work on a new exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry and $50 million in new infrastructure improvements at all 10 county nursing homes to protect seniors from illnesses like COVID-19.
Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search. One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Essex Junction, VT — Strawberry season has kicked off and local farmers have been gearing up for Vermonters to start their annual berry-picking trips. Paul Mazza’s Farm in Essex Junction has seen Vermonters and families trickling in all day, with many walking out with several full quarts. While...
BARRE, Vt. — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is expanding passenger rail service to Burlington, Vergennes and Middlebury next month, as the agency looks to provide high-speed passenger rail to more areas of northwestern Vermont. Beginning July 29, The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express will begin offering daily service from...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, a ballot question this November proposes to abolish it for good. The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action have launched a campaign educating Vermont voters about Prop 2. Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott formally...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are warning residents to prepare for higher utility bills, with electricity rates expected to rise this year and one utility proposing more than a 100% increase. According to the Office of the Consumer Advocate, several factors are at work in driving up energy...
Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
Comments / 2