Acme Interchange project update

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Lake De Smet, or 13 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clearmont, Leiter and Ucross. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
