Sheridan, WY

Acme Interchange project update

By Floyd Whiting
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming Department of Transportation subcontractor Simon Contractors has resumed construction at the Acme Interchange Exit 14. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Erik Jorgensen gave listeners an update on local...

sheridanmedia.com

Sheridan Media

Public Hearing Scheduled for Bender Rezone

A public hearing will be held Monday night during the regularly scheduled Sheridan City Council meeting for an ordinance to rezone 1.53 acres of property at 1700 Bender Lane from M-1 Industrial to R-3 Residential. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner. At their meeting on June 13, the City Planning...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Airport Will Get New Baggage Claim Area

The Sheridan County Airport will soon have an improved baggage claim area for passengers that are flying in. Airport Manager John Stopka says the plan is to expand and renovate the terminal and install a new modernized baggage claim area. Recently the Sheridan County Commissioners waived the county building permit...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Budget Resolution

The Sheridan City Council will be considering the budget for FY23 at its regularly scheduled business Monday night. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A public hearing for the budget resolution for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 will be held during the meeting followed by the City Council’s consideration of the budget for the City of Sheridan that totals $51.9 million. Mayor Rich Bridger.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Mass casualty exercise to take place at Sheridan County Airport

Together with approximately 12 city and county agencies, the Sheridan County Airport will be conducting a mass casualty exercise on Thursday, June 23. Each agency will be evaluated on their performance while handling a simulated crash of a Bombardier CRJ200 passenger plane, the same make and model currently used for air services at the airport.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Tourism Director Discusses Lodging Tax Ballot Proposition

A topic of discussion at this week’s Sheridan City Council study session was the county-wide Lodging Tax Ballot Proposition that may be on the ballot for this year’s general election in November. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker says he’s seeking a resolution of support for the ballot proposition from each of the municipalities within Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Kirven Appointed to Replace Judge Edelman

Buffalo’s Ben Kirven has been appointed by Governor Mark Gordon to replace Judge William J. Edelman as the Fourth District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District. According to a release from the governor’s office, the governor has appointed Ben Kirven to be a District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District serving Johnson County. Kirven’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge William J. Edelman, Fourth Judicial District (Johnson County) effective July 1, 2022.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Medical Directors, Rural Health Accept Agreements

The two Medical Directors and the Johnson County Rural Health Care board have agreed to and accepted the Medical Director’s Agreements. During their last regular meeting, the board approved President Marilyn Connolly to sign the agreements reached with Dr. Mark Schueler, who will be the medical director for Buffalo EMS, and Dr. Luke Goddard, who will be the medical director for Kaycee Ambulance.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Lake De Smet, or 13 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clearmont, Leiter and Ucross. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Arapaho Language Subject of Talk

On June 16th the FPK/BTA (Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association) presented an Introduction to the Arapaho Language with Professor Andrew Cowell, University of Colorado. Cowell is the chair of the University of Colorado Department of Linguistics. One of his main research interests is the indigenous languages of the Western U.S., and he directs the Center for the Study of Indigenous Languages of the West (CSILW). He has published extensively on Arapaho, and also works on Gros Ventre, Arapaho, and Miwok.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Helen Straight

Funeral services for Helen Straight, 92-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Tuesday afternoon at the Johnson County Health Care Center, will be held Friday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Anne Knighten officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Charges

A sentencing hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with two counts of distributing drugs. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On April 14, 20-year-old James Cossel, at a hearing in District Court, changed his plea to guilty on the charges...
Sheridan Media

Deadline Approaching For 2023 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty Competition

The 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo is less than 1 month away, and it’s almost time to start looking for next year’s royalty. Monday (June 20th) is the deadline for anyone who wants to enter the 2023 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo pageant, although applications will be accepted with a $50 late fee up until July 1st.
SHERIDAN, WY

