Acme Interchange project update

On June 16th the FPK/BTA (Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association) presented an Introduction to the Arapaho Language with Professor Andrew Cowell, University of Colorado. Cowell is the chair of the University of Colorado Department of Linguistics. One of his main research interests is the indigenous languages of the Western U.S., and he directs the Center for the Study of Indigenous Languages of the West (CSILW). He has published extensively on Arapaho, and also works on Gros Ventre, Arapaho, and Miwok.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO