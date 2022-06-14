DSA’s 3rd Thursday Street Festival

TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers are on a roll right now, Wednesday night they took two games at Cody blasting the Cubs 14-0 and 16-5 in the last sixth games the Troopers have outscored opponents 75-12. They have a record of 21-5 overall and will play a return double header with Cody Saturday afternoon, the first game will start at 1:00 and we will have them live on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live web stream at sheridanmedia.com.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO