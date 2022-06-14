ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

DSA’s 3rd Thursday Street Festival

By Floyd Whiting
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 3rd Thursday Street Festival will kick off the summer season in Sheridan beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The City of Sheridan and the Downtown Sheridan Association close off a large portion of Main Street for...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Third Thursday 2022 Gets Underway In Downtown Sheridan

School’s out, summer is just about here and that meant it was time to get out and socialize at the first Third Thursday event of 2022 in downtown Sheridan Thursday afternoon and evening (June 16th). Visitors to downtown Main Street met up with various vendors that were either selling...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Budget Resolution

The Sheridan City Council will be considering the budget for FY23 at its regularly scheduled business Monday night. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A public hearing for the budget resolution for the fiscal year that begins on July 1 will be held during the meeting followed by the City Council’s consideration of the budget for the City of Sheridan that totals $51.9 million. Mayor Rich Bridger.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Public Hearing Scheduled for Bender Rezone

A public hearing will be held Monday night during the regularly scheduled Sheridan City Council meeting for an ordinance to rezone 1.53 acres of property at 1700 Bender Lane from M-1 Industrial to R-3 Residential. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner. At their meeting on June 13, the City Planning...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Tourism Director Discusses Lodging Tax Ballot Proposition

A topic of discussion at this week’s Sheridan City Council study session was the county-wide Lodging Tax Ballot Proposition that may be on the ballot for this year’s general election in November. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker says he’s seeking a resolution of support for the ballot proposition from each of the municipalities within Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
Sheridan, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Sheridan, WY
Sheridan Media

Deadline Approaching For 2023 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty Competition

The 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo is less than 1 month away, and it’s almost time to start looking for next year’s royalty. Monday (June 20th) is the deadline for anyone who wants to enter the 2023 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo pageant, although applications will be accepted with a $50 late fee up until July 1st.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Mass casualty exercise to take place at Sheridan County Airport

Together with approximately 12 city and county agencies, the Sheridan County Airport will be conducting a mass casualty exercise on Thursday, June 23. Each agency will be evaluated on their performance while handling a simulated crash of a Bombardier CRJ200 passenger plane, the same make and model currently used for air services at the airport.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Medical Directors, Rural Health Accept Agreements

The two Medical Directors and the Johnson County Rural Health Care board have agreed to and accepted the Medical Director’s Agreements. During their last regular meeting, the board approved President Marilyn Connolly to sign the agreements reached with Dr. Mark Schueler, who will be the medical director for Buffalo EMS, and Dr. Luke Goddard, who will be the medical director for Kaycee Ambulance.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsa#Community Arts#Rock Band#Live Music#Sage#Committee Chair
Sheridan Media

Flag Day Program at Fort Phil Kearny

On Flag Day, Tuesday, June 14, Linley Mayer, Interpretive Ranger at Fort Phil Kearny, gave a program on the different United States flags that flew at the fort, as well as the flags representing each of the Native American tribes that had a place in the fort’s history. She...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Kirven Appointed to Replace Judge Edelman

Buffalo’s Ben Kirven has been appointed by Governor Mark Gordon to replace Judge William J. Edelman as the Fourth District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District. According to a release from the governor’s office, the governor has appointed Ben Kirven to be a District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District serving Johnson County. Kirven’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge William J. Edelman, Fourth Judicial District (Johnson County) effective July 1, 2022.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

JCSD1 Board Updated on BOCHES, Sheridan-Gillette College Split

Johnson County School Board member Dave Belus gave an update on the BOCHES board, which he serves on, to the rest of the board during their meeting this week. Belus said the BOCHES Board had met and discussed the pending split of Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District (NWCCD) and forming their own distirct.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Airport Will Get New Baggage Claim Area

The Sheridan County Airport will soon have an improved baggage claim area for passengers that are flying in. Airport Manager John Stopka says the plan is to expand and renovate the terminal and install a new modernized baggage claim area. Recently the Sheridan County Commissioners waived the county building permit...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Sheridan Media

Troopers Rolling Winning Streak at 10 / Rockies Fall to Cleveland / Big Horn Trail Run Starts Friday

TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers are on a roll right now, Wednesday night they took two games at Cody blasting the Cubs 14-0 and 16-5 in the last sixth games the Troopers have outscored opponents 75-12. They have a record of 21-5 overall and will play a return double header with Cody Saturday afternoon, the first game will start at 1:00 and we will have them live on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live web stream at sheridanmedia.com.
SHERIDAN, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in north central Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Lake De Smet, or 13 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clearmont, Leiter and Ucross. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Charges

A sentencing hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with two counts of distributing drugs. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On April 14, 20-year-old James Cossel, at a hearing in District Court, changed his plea to guilty on the charges...
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy