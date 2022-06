Cox Media Group’s top engineering executive has provided an explanation for how the PPM codes for its news/talk WDBO-AM Orlando (580) were retransmitted for 27 days on WPYO-FM (95.3), the Orlando station Spanish Broadcasting System bought from CMG in late April. Putting the wrong codes on the signal is a violation of Nielsen’s PPM Encoding and Rating Distortion Policies and the ratings giant has taken the severe measure of delisting the station.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO