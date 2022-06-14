ALERT DAY Wednesday: Record-breaking heat wave | WTOL 11 Weather

Temperatures are predicted to drop by nearly 15C in some parts of the UK after the hottest day of the year so far.The Met Office has said the Midlands may see temperatures fall to 15C after seeing highs of 29C on Friday as well as some rain after gusts of hot continental air swept across the UK.As a result of an influx of cooler Atlantic air, the mercury is predicted to drop across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the majority of England.It will be a rather muggy start in the far south and southeast Saturday morning, but feeling fresher than...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO