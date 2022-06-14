ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT DAY Wednesday: Record-breaking heat wave | WTOL 11 Weather

WTOL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme heat will be expected Wednesday with...

www.wtol.com

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
Another Set of Record Breaking Heat Wave Will Hit the American West

A record-breaking heat wave has swept the United States, raising concerns among medical professionals that excessive heat is wreaking havoc on public health. Over the weekend, summer heat scorched the arid Southwest and sections of the Western United States, shattering temperature records and leading government officials to issue extreme heat warnings for 53 million Americans. The National Weather Service described the heat as "oppressive," predicting hazardous fire weather throughout most Southwest and Rockies through Monday.
Heatwave affects 100m Americans amid record-breaking temperatures

More than 100m Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures soared to record highs amid a heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.Until midweek, as many as 107.5m people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from Kansas to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin, and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Daily temperatures records had been tied in Chicago and broken in both Nashville and Toledo by the afternoon, NWS tweeted. Several areas were expecting "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", added the NWS, issuing excessive heat...
Temperatures to fall after heatwave, forecasters say

Temperatures are predicted to drop by nearly 15C in some parts of the UK after the hottest day of the year so far.The Met Office has said the Midlands may see temperatures fall to 15C after seeing highs of 29C on Friday as well as some rain after gusts of hot continental air swept across the UK.As a result of an influx of cooler Atlantic air, the mercury is predicted to drop across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the majority of England.It will be a rather muggy start in the far south and southeast Saturday morning, but feeling fresher than...
Hot and humid Father’s Day weather

A Heat Advisory is in effect for today with feels-like temperatures reaching 112 degrees. “An upper disturbance is what helped trigger scattered showers and storms today, but that didn’t prevent MSY from tying the record of 97°!…
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The workweek is expected to wrap up with a warm, muggy day before cool weather settles in for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and highs in the 80s in many areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Unseasonably cool weather is...
UK weather: Temperatures to drop by 15C after heatwave with rain on the way

Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely. The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday. It comes after a UK heatwave which...
