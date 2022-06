SEATTLE (AP) — While the nation waits for the Supreme Court’s opinion on an abortion case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Washington is getting ready for an increase in out-of-state patients seeking an abortion. Washington state medical director of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands and gynecologist Dr. Erin Berry told KING-TV that they have already seen patients from Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama. Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest said it’s working to see which locations in Washington could open for additional days if needed and upping its patient navigation teams, which help patients with appointments and travel arrangements.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO