Most children look forward to summer break, of course for the freedom and fun. Regina Beard, CEO of Victory 4Kidz, wanted to help break the monotony of children being stuck behind electronics all summer and introduce them to a world that has especially been restricted since the COVID pandemic. Access has now been granted and thanks to Beard, children a part of the camp can learn about the different healthcare careers firsthand. “I really just wanted to give back” Beard states, “I believe that by exposing the children at a young age, it might inspire them to pursue a career in healthcare one day.”

HOBART, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO