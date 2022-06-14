Missing 16-year-old has been found, deputies say

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Calvin Quiller has returned to the hospital with no issues. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, forty-seven-year-old Calvin Quiller, III walked away from the hospital...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the death of a 49-year-old man in one of two drownings in the CSRA within 24 hours. Anthony Mack, of Claxton, was declared dead on Tuesday, three days after being pulled from the pool at an Augusta apartment complex at 1671 Goshen Road.
CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Marietta residents died in a single-vehicle crash last weekend in Taliaferro County, according to authorities. The crash occurred just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 149, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was registered in Richmond...
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 4-year-old who drowned on his second day of swimming lessons. The boy was identified as Israel Scott. The autopsy revealed Scott’s cause of death was by drowning and determined the drowning was accidental. No foul play is...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The alleged triggerman in the downtown slaying of a 21-year-old has been transferred to Richmond County after his arrest in South Carolina. D’Andre Tandy, 26, was arrested Tuesday in North Augusta by a multijurisdictional law enforcement task force. According to jail records, he was transferred...
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been apprehended in what has been determined to be a double homicide near Eutawville, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “This agency worked throughout the night on this case, which resulted in this subject being taken into custody,” the sheriff said...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of threatening a woman who was involved with one of her ex-boyfriends, according to deputies. Kylisha Dontiese Jones is the subject of an arrest warrant on a charge of terroristic threats and acts, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — ” I am totally heartbroken over the whole situation.” It was an emotional day for Ellen Stewart after she learned a four-year-old boy drowned during a swimming lesson at her neighbor’s house. ” My grandson also took lessons, and my heart just goes out to the whole family,” Stewart […]
MITCHELL, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement agencies are looking for Tristin Lossie, 14, and William Ellwood, 15. These children were last seen on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:30 A.M. in the area of Cedar Road in Mitchell, Glascock County, Georgia. At this time, law enforcement does not have a reasonable belief that the children have […]
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Sunday outside Dearing, and a missing man’s father is praying it’s not his son. The body was found around 1 p.m. Sunday in an abandoned house near the state ponds off Fish Hatchery Road just southwest of Dearing. McDuffie County...
BURKE COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after being accused of choking his girlfriend and putting a gun in her mouth threatening to kill her. The incident happened on Poole Melton Road on Sunday June 12th at approximately 7:30 P.M. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Hicks, who lives with […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the community mourns two young men shot dead over the weekend in Augusta, deputies are making progress on arresting suspects. Even as a surge in deadly violence continued with a fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Wrightsboro Road, we learned that Keyon Smiley, 31, was arrested in the weekend shooting of Logan Etterle, 21, at 10th and Broad streets.
