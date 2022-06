When he first decided to become a chef, it took Deepak Saxena, the owner of celebrated food cart Desi PDX, a decade to open his food cart. He was cooking at festivals like Burning Man, feeding crowds of fellow campers, when he realized that what he truly wanted to do was cook for a living. “That was when I was 30,” he says, “but it took me until I was 40 to actually jump on it and decide to do this.”

