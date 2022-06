The City of Edmonds will be paving approximately seven lane miles of streets at various locations citywide this summer. The project is scheduled to begin June 21 and to be completed in August. The work involves grinding off the top layer of old pavement and replacing it with new asphalt pavement. After the work is complete, residents will notice an improved pavement surface and smoother street, the city said in a press release.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO