2 CRC locations lose power, summer camps moved

By Jessica Hart
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) is down two cooling centers amid Tuesday’s heatwave.

Monday’s storms knocked out power where the Bond Hill and Winton Hills Recreation Centers are located. The closures meant two summer camps, one at each location, had to move.

CRC runs a 10-week summer camp at their various locations. In total, 1,000 children are signed up. The roughly 50 children enrolled in summer camp at Bond Hill were bused to the Hirsch Recreation Center and 30 Winton Hills kids were driven to the College Hill site.

“The last estimate from Duke online was that they’re still assessing the damage so no estimate at this time for those two rec centers,” said Tim Heyl, division manager of CRC’s recreation centers.

Heyl noted the change can be challenging for kids.

“It makes it difficult on our staff and our kids to transition to new space and then it impacts the other rec centers that have to accommodate that," Heyl said. "Other plans they may have had may have to be canceled just due to extra kids being in the building."

He said the children spent most of the day indoors.

“We definitely try to limit outdoor exposure between 11 and 3 p.m. as the heat advisory warns, so we got plenty of activities and space inside,” Heyl said.

The summer camp program runs all day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

