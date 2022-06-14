Fair Theater announces Summer Movies lineup

Last year, the news of Frank Fritz’s departure from the hit History Channel series American Pickers shocked fans of the popular series. The news first hit as American Pickers creator and Frank Fritz’s co-host on the series, Mike Wolfe announced Frank’s departure from the series in an Instagram post. Fritz has since been replaced by Wolfe’s brother, Robbie.
the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area
Comments / 0