ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview ISD opens registration for 2022-2023 school year

By Ma Rico Holland II
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Online registration opens June 15 for the 2022-2023 school year for Plainview...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainview, TX
Education
City
Plainview, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com

TxDOT to launch $25.69 million roadway project in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a major rehabilitation project that will make improvements to 3.3 miles of US 62 (SH 114/19th Street) in the city of Lubbock. The $25.69 million project will rebuild portions of the existing roadway, and make updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and illumination, from Memphis Avenue to just east of I-27. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 23. Contractor Sacyr Construction USA. LLC, of Diboll has planned to begin setting traffic barriers next week, said Michael Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thepampanews.com

Benito Rodriquez Lopez, “Mono”

Benito Rodriquez Lopez, “Mono”, age 43, of Turkey, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, unexpectedly at UMC Hospital in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Turkey. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Quitaque.
TURKEY, TX
FMX 94.5

Did You Know The City of Lubbock Has Its Own Flag?

The City of Lubbock's Flag Was Rediscovered on Twitter. The RockShow recently joined Twitter to post headlines, bad horoscopes and some other weird stuff. As part of that, I've frequently been searching the #lubbock hashtag. Probably the most interesting thing I came across was from Adam K. McHam, who somehow stumbled across the Lubbock flag. And with that, let's jump into this.
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
603
Followers
665
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy