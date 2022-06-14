ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

WARNING: Almost 49,000 E-Cars Recalled for Major Safety Issue

By James Rabe
 2 days ago
CNBC has reported the Ford Motor Company has issued a stop-sell order to dealers for the Mustang Mach-E and issued a recall "due to a potential safety defect that could cause the vehicles to become immobile." The recall is for both 2021 and 2022 model year Mach-E's built May...

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

