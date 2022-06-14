ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Attorney General objects to new USDA gender identity policy

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III is leading a coalition of 25 state attorneys general in opposition of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance

On May 5, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced it would expand its interpretation of the prohibition on sex discrimination found in Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. This means that any state, local agency or program that receives funds through The Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with the new interpretation or risk losing the funding,

The coalition wants the Biden administration to withdraw the USDA’s recent guidance on sex discrimination in schools and programs that receive federal funding for nutrition assistance.. A release from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office says the new guidance will “result in regulatory chaos that threatens essential nutritional services to some of the most vulnerable citizens.”

“This is yet another attempt by the executive branch and unelected regulators to do what only Congress is constitutionally authorized to do: change the law,” said General Slatery. “They intentionally misread the Bostock decision to fit their social policy preferences and exclude the people and their elected representatives from the entire process. As Attorneys General we cannot just sit on the sidelines, and we will not.”

Nearly 30 million children rely on the National School Lunch Program for breakfast, lunch or both. In addition, 100,000 public and non-profit private schools and residential childcare institutions receive federal funding to provide subsidized free or reduced-price meals.

The letter was signed by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments / 35

AP_001154.3771ee841f5f4ee393ba6919e24c84fa.0202
4d ago

We are forced to pay taxes to the federal government and then the federal government adds all kinds of foolish limitations and requirements before states can get the tax money back for programs.

Reply(4)
34
Tracey
3d ago

wow the feds are using food / starvation as leverage to be as warped and supportive of keeping American children mentally ill. kick the feds out of our schools!!!!!

Reply
16
Susan Deming
3d ago

feeding children has zero to do with compliance in brainwashing our youth. our government has gone way out of control.

Reply
23
