CASPER, Wyo. — This year’s young Lemonade Day participants are a week away from making lemonade sales, but they will gather today to see who has the best stand. There are prizes up for grabs today at the Best Stand Contest at Sutherlands, 4015 CY Ave. Contestants can set up their stands at 10 a.m. Judging begins at 11:30 and will wrap up by noon, according to the event website.

CASPER, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO