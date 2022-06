Jack W. Layne Sr., 81, New Haven, formerly of Warsaw, died Thursday June 16, 2022. He was born Jan. 18, 1941, in Stanville, Ky., the son of Wilbur and Ruby (Hall) Layne. Jack was a retired electrician at Uniroyal-Goodrich and was previously employed at Dalton Foundry. He attended Warsaw Family Worship Center and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #1423 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Jack enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends and had an interest in the martial arts, motorcycles and dancing.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO