ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rian Johnson Shares The Title Of The ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shortly after Thanksgiving in 2019, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out hit U.S. theaters and immediately made a huge back. Led by Daniel Craig, the 130-minute film brought in more than $300 million and earned an outstanding number of award nominations. As expected, Johnson’s project earned...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
CHICAGO, IL
defpen

Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, Sharon Stone & More Star In Lena Waithe’s ‘Beauty’ Trailer

2021 proved to be an exciting year for Lena Waithe. Not only did she return to produce several episodes of Masters of None, but she also launched a new series on Amazon Prime and directed a pair of music videos for Davion Farris. Not to mention, she appeared in Tab Time and Big Mouth. After a strong run in 2021, Waithe has hit the ground running yet again. She recently appeared in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and now she’s turning her attention toward Netflix.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Janelle Monáe
defpen

Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes Lead ‘The Upshaws’ Season Two Trailer

At a time when it feels like many Netflix series are struggling to make it past season one without being canceled, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes have caught fire with The Upshaws. The family comedy earned a second season renewal after posting strong viewership numbers and earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Now, it’s time for Epps and Sykes to recreate their magic with a new set of episodes. As the season two premiere date nears, Netflix has unveiled the first look at the new season.
TV SERIES
defpen

Tessa Thompson Stars In The ‘Westworld’ Season Four Trailer

HBO has unleashed the official trailer for season four of their hit sci-fi drama, Westworld. Details regarding the plot of the new season are few and far between, but The Hollywood Reporter tells viewers that this new chapter will be “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.”
TV SERIES
defpen

Ana de Armas Stars As Marilyn Monroe In The ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Ana de Armas is ready to trade in her medical equipment as Harlan Thrombey’s nurse for a gold-studded gown. The emerging Cuban actress is set to star as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s highly-anticipated release, Blonde. Ready to roll out the red carpet for this Hollywood icon, Netflix has shared the first Blonde trailer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knives Out#Sequels#Film Star
defpen

Here’s How You Can Listen To Drake’s ‘Table For One’ Show On SiriusXM Tonight

Simply put, it’s been a wild day in the world of entertainment. First, Beyoncé popped up in the wee hours of the morning to announce that her upcoming album will drop next month. Hours later, the world of film and television inundated viewers with news regarding the Dirty Dancing reboot, Marilyn Monroe Netflix series, Huey P. Newton series on Apple and much more. Then, it happened. As the world of sports was preparing for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Drake revealed that he would drop his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight.
MUSIC
defpen

Beyoncé Sets Release Date For ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé woke her rabid fan base up in the middle of the night and set the internet ablaze with a simple, three-word message. “Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29,” a message from TIDAL reads. Alongside the major announcement, TIDAL shared pre-save and pre-add options through Spotify and Apple. The...
MUSIC
defpen

Sony Sets Release Date For ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie

For decades, film studios have worked to bring video games to the silver screen and big screen. In recent years, HBO has adapted The Last Of Us into a premium series and Paramount Pictures has helped bring Sonic The Hedgehog to the big screen. Now, it appears that Sony is getting into the game with a film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Deadline has reported that the racing video game turned drama film will hit theaters on August 11, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
defpen

Tiffany Boone To Star Alongside André Holland In The Don Cheadle-Directed Huey P. Newton Series, ‘The Big Cigar’

Tiffany Boone is ready for her close-up! According to Variety, Boone has secured the role of Gwen Fontaine in the upcoming series, The Big Cigar. Boone’s character, Gwen Fontaine, is the girlfriend of the lead figure, Huey P. Newton, played by André Holland. Together, they will help Apple the story of the Black Panther Party leader through the lens of a specific Playboy Magazine article called “The Big Cigar.” As the article explains it, Newton entrusted Hollywood producer Bert Schneider to help him secure asylum in Cuba to avoid a nationwide manhunt.
MOVIES
defpen

Travel Ahead In Time With Netflix’s ‘The Future Of’ Trailer

Have you ever wondered what the future is like? Well, you’re not the only one. Around the world, thousands of people are wondering if it’s possible to live forever or if we’re ever going to have flying cars. In this upcoming series from Netflix, all of those questions will be answered. The streaming giant’s new show, The Future Of, will dive deep into the hypothetical events of the future. In the end, they’ll answer the all-important question in each scenario. Is it possible?
TV SERIES
defpen

Drake Returns Just In Time For The Summer With ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not the only ones wearing championship rings tonight. Just yesterday, Drake was celebrating his own championship win in a basketball league he created at his home. Now, he’s returning to celebrate his big in the way he knows best. Hours after Beyoncé announced the release date for her upcoming album, Drake stepped to announce that his seventh studio album would drop in a few hours. Thankfully, he followed through on that promise. With help of Noah “40” Shebib, Black Coffee, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre, Drake has released Honestly, Nevermind.
MUSIC
defpen

Netflix Shares The First Teaser For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game’

Very few shows or films have captured the imagination of viewers around the world quite like Squid Game. In a matter of days, the thrilling saga from Hwang Dong-Hyuk not only shot up the charts on Netflix, but it also sparked social media discourse, inspired late-night comedy skits and much more. To no one’s surprise, Netflix and Hwang Dong-Hyuk have signed on for yet another installment of the popular series. Earlier today, Hwang Dong-Hyuk and Netflix made things official by sharing the first teaser for season two.
TV SERIES
defpen

Netflix Launches ‘Squid Game’ Reality Spin-Off Series

What will people do for $4.56 million? Netflix is about to find out. Inspired by Squid Game, the streaming service has officially launched “the biggest reality competition series ever.” Hosted by Netflix, 456 contestants will go through a series of challenges as they compete, build alliances and develop strategies in hopes of walking away with the grand prize.
TV SERIES
defpen

Ozuna Inks All-Around Deal With WME

The rich continue to get to richer. Variety has reported that Ozuna has inked an all-around deal with WME. “I am excited to collaborate with many of the top agents at WME to further connect with my incredible fans in inventive ways and continue to bring my culture to the masses,” Ozuna shared in a brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Brent Faiyaz Shares The Cover & Track List For His New Album, ‘Wasteland’

It’s safe to say that this has been the busiest weekend in music in quite some time. First, Beyoncé set the tone by setting the release date for her new project, Renaissance. Then, she followed it up by covering Vogue. Hours later, Drake kept things going by releasing his seventh studio LP and teasing another Scary Hours project along with a book of poetry. More recently, Roddy Ricch teased new music during his set at Something In The Water. Now, Brent Faiyaz is getting into the mix by sharing the cover and track list for his upcoming album, Wasteland.
MUSIC
defpen

Boogie Shares His Sophomore Album, ‘More Black Superheroes’

Westside Boogie has delivered the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Everythings For Sale. The California native’s latest 12-track body of work includes contributions from Mamii, Soulja Boy, Shelley, Snoop Dogg, Teezo Touchdown and Kalan.FrFr. It also features singles like “Aight” and “Killa Mode” with Storm Ford.
MUSIC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy