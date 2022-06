Summers are made for roadtripping. Those looking to leave the hustle and bustle of the big city in the rearview mirror should look no further than Tupelo, Mississippi. The birthplace of an international icon and the headquarters of one of the most visited national parks in the country, Tupelo is the perfect weekend getaway. While these one-of-a-kind attractions bring visitors from all over the world to the city where anything is possible, Tupelo’s unique culinary scene and varied live music venues keep visitors coming back.

